River Arts in Damariscotta has announced a call to artists for a December show that will fill the galleries. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition. All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open call without a pre-determined theme, according to a news release from the gallery.

Works may be delivered from Saturday to Saturday, Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, during regular gallery hours. Please do not deliver work before Nov. 21. The show opens on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and runs until Jan. 4.

River Arts is reducing the standard entry fee for this show. Fee for entering up to four pieces is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Artists make 65% of sales and River Arts retains 35% commission. Artists are invited to replace sold works with no additional entry fee.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Rules of entry: Artists may enter up to four pieces. All works must be priced for sale at $100 or lower. Entry forms are available in the gallery when work is delivered or online at riverartsme.org.

For more information, call River Arts at 207-563-6868.

