Maine health officials reported 246 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second-highest one-day total since the pandemic began. One additional person died as well.

The daily record of 248 cases was set last Thursday. The seven-day average of daily new cases climbed to 190.3 on Tuesday, compared to 91.1 two weeks ago, and 30 a month ago, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, there have been 9,363 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 166 deaths since the pandemic began.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said the state is seeing increasing growth in community spread, or cases not tied to outbreaks. But the health agency is also currently responding to numberous outbreaks across the state, including 14 new outbreaks that were opened over the weekend.

“The ground has been seeded in ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases,” Shah said in a media briefing on Monday.

New cases were reported Tuesday in all but two counties, Waldo and Piscataquis. Cumberland County saw the most, with 60, followed by York (46), Androscoggin (28), Penobscot (24) and Kennebec and Somerset (20 each).

Despite the grim situation in Maine and across the country, scientists have received promising news during the past week on the vaccine front.

Two vaccine candidates developed by Moderna and Pfizer have shown 90 percent or better effectiveness, and both companies will likely seek emergency use authorization from the federal government later this month. The first vaccines could be given before the end of the year, with widespread rollout in 2021. Among the first in line to be immunized will be health care workers and first responders.

Shah said the Pfizer vaccine’s ultra-cold storage requirement – including freezers that can maintain minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit) – poses logistical difficulties, such as making it hard to store the vaccine in enough places to be easily accessible for the general population. The Moderna vaccine, in contrast, can be stored for 30 days in a refrigerator, or longer in a freezer.

“The Pfizer vaccine will require bringing people to the vaccine, but with the Moderna vaccine, we can bring the vaccine to the people,” Shah said.

