NORTH ANSON — Regional School Unit 74’s board of directors convened Wednesday evening for a special school board meeting to discuss the third phase of the district’s reopening plan.

Discussions were had around synchronous versus asynchronous learning models for both hybrid and fully remote scenarios, remote/hybrid learning expectations, assisting teachers and other learning staff, and how to provide as many opportunities for students as possible given the circumstances.

Somerset County was recently designated “yellow” under the Maine Department of Education’s reopening advisory system, meaning there is a moderate level of community risk and schools should consider precautions.

Carrabec Schools are operating under the second phase of their reopening plan. Under this plan, students in kindergarten through fifth grade are in their classrooms Tuesday through Friday, and are dismissed at 12:30 p.m. On Mondays teachers to prepare, connect with remote students and clean their classrooms.

Grades six through eight attend school Tuesday through Friday, with 50% of the student population studying under a hybrid model. These students are dismissed at 2:30 p.m. One cohort meets Tuesday and Thursday and the other Wednesday and Friday.

Grades nine through 12 attend school five days a week under a hybrid model, and are dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Like many districts statewide, educators in this district are utilizing SeeSaw and Google Classroom platforms for online learning.

The next phase in the district’s reopening proposal includes a plan to have students in kindergarten through fifth grade attend school full time, four days a week, giving them about two extra hours a week at school facilities.

Under phase three as it currently stands, grades six through eight will operate under a hybrid model, with the middle school matching what the high school is doing.

On Wednesday, board members discussed changes they hope to see in Superintendent Mike Tracy’s proposal for the third phase of reopening, which he will present at the Dec. 2 meeting. He will be meeting with school staff Thursday afternoon to discuss ideas that they have.

A few members of the board, which met in-person and also had members Zoom in, expressed their concerns about not having additional staff to assist with hybrid and remote learning. Tracy has previously stated that the district’s philosophy is to have their teachers working with their students as well as not excluding the remote learners.

Tracy said that he is also hearing from teachers that though it may be helpful to have more help, many teachers do not want to give up their current students.

“It’s a conundrum,” he said to the board. “My teachers are telling me that (phase three) is going to be hard on them. They don’t want to lose their kids.”

He described phase three as being 0 to 60 and explored staying within the confines of phase 2, but no ultimate decision was made.

“Do we stay where we’re at and stay with what we’re doing now or do we do something else?” Tracy said.

The board also had conversations about the language of their remote learning policies. They decided to include that if Somerset County was to be deemed “red” under the state’s school reopening plan, the board can make the call to shift to remote learning.

If this were to happen, Tracy and school administrators within the district say that they are prepared to shift to a “red” designation if it were to happen.

“We want staff to be able to do this in a way that is meaningful and makes sense,” Tracy said. “We are working on a recommendation and trying to put all of the pieces together with the board’s feedback for Dec. 2’s meeting.”

RSU 74 serves the communities of Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

This story will be updated.

