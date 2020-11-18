IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., Kellie J. Koniak, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, trafficking in prison contraband and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1 p.m., Bryan Adams, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

