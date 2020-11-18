FAIRFIELD — Representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection, the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry attended a council meeting Wednesday to discuss the state’s ongoing investigation into farmland and drinking water that is contaminated with “forever chemicals” in the area.

Nancy McBrady, the director of the Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Bureau, started the meeting by discussing how the investigation initially began in February after DACF discovered milk from Tozier Dairy Farm had levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid that were higher than the limit of 210 parts per trillion set by the state.

“We conducted another round (of retail milk testing) this year and while the majority of the results again came in with no concern, there was one processor that had a result that we wanted to investigate further,” McBrady said. “We were able to trace it back. There were three potential farms, … and this is how the department was able to identify Tozier Dairy Farm in Fairfield.”

Related State continues testing farmland in Fairfield as another resident told to stop using well water

Milk with levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, also known as PFOS, of 210 parts per trillion or higher is prohibited from being sold commercially. Milk from Tozier Dairy Farm had levels of 12,700; 14,900 and 32,200 parts per trillion.

McBrady said the state is going to conduct its third round of retail milk testing next month.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFOS and PFOA), a group of man-made “forever chemicals” known collectively as PFAS, have a limit of 70 parts per trillion in drinking water, set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The contamination at the Tozier Dairy Farm is believed to have come from the use of sludge, which is treated wastewater solids that can be spread on soil instead of using fertilizer. According to state officials, the use of sludge is an approved method in Maine and other states. Sludge can have organic benefits.

“Maine and many other states have had a long standing legal practice of land spreading of these treated waste water residuals, as well as industrial residuals,” McBrady said. “PFAS was not known to exist or the implications of them were not known at the time. This is an emerging chemical, and we’re really just beginning to understand the impact.”

After the contamination was discovered at the Tozier farm, located at 62 Ohio Hill Road, DEP began testing nearby residential wells used for drinking water.

Related Chemicals found in well as investigation continues into contamination at Fairfield dairy farm

“We were simply testing back at the farm site, looking at soil, looking at the various crop sources, the manure …” said Dave Burns, director of the Bureau Remediation and Waste Management. “And as time went by and we were able to step out and expand to further test the hypothesis, we started seeing that there was a next level that we needed to go to which was the residential drinking water supplies. …”

Burns told the council and attendees that so far, DEP has tested 28 wells so far with 12 exceeding the limit set by the EPA.

“We’ve set up an interim plan now to distribute one weeks worth of bottled water to the impacted residents,” Burns said. “We also understand the town has secured an additional 30-day supply of bottled water from a supplier as a temporary measure. Additional work will be forthcoming on designing and installing long-term treatment systems for any of these impacted residents …”

Jerri-Lee Cookson, 65, and Judy Poulin, 77, are two residents who have been advised by DEP not to use their well water.

According to the DEP’s results dated Oct. 9, Poulin’s water contained levels of PFOA at 784 parts per trillion and PFOS at an estimated 2,880 parts per trillion.

Cookson’s water had levels of PFOA at 394 parts per trillion and PFOS at 170 parts per trillion.

Related Groups pushing to extend timeline for lawsuits over PFAS chemical pollution

Burns said that the investigation began with the locations along the Ohio Hill Road but has now expanded into land and wells on Nyes Corner, Currier Road and Ridge Road.

PFAS were developed in the 1940s and became widely popular for household use because of the chemicals’ abilities to resist water, stains and grease. These chemicals were used in products such as carpeting, fabric, clothing, food packaging, pots and pans as well as in firefighting foams used on military bases, airports and firefighting training facilities.

The chemicals have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because their bond is so strong, they don’t easily break down in the environment or in the body.

Studies of these chemicals have shown that exposure can cause health issues such as elevated cholesterol, thyroid disease, damage to the liver and kidneys, adverse effects on fertility, and low birth weight.

Other studies have shown links between PFAS and the elevated risk of certain cancers.

Andrew Smith, a toxicologist with the CDC, discussed these health risks during Wednesday’s meeting as well as the different ways humans are exposed to PFAS.

“What we’ve learned so far, is that when it comes to drinking water, the primary route of concern for exposure is drinking and beverage preparation, think coffee, tea,” Smith said. “And cooking, think foods that need to be hydrated or incorporate water as part of a recipe. … Drinking and beverage prep is around 80% of your exposure potential, cooking is then after that.”

Smith said doing things like bathing and brushing your teeth are considered “trivial exposures” and are not of concern.

After the presentations, the council gave residents the chance to ask questions.

“My question for CDC is human testing, in my research, seems to have been at much lower levels than what we are experiencing here, that and the length of time that we’ve been exposed to the contaminants which we know is years,” said Penny Harkins, who lives on the Currier Road, “So there is certainly a great concern for health issues. We’ve seen a lot of unexplained (things). My husband died six years ago with no preexisting conditions, dropped dead of a heart attack. My mother has neurological neuropathy. … I’m disabled. I have multiple immune system issues, … so CDC, has there been any human studies at the levels that we’ve been experiencing and for the length of time that we’ve been exposed to it?”

Harkins said that her well water showed levels of PFAS at nearly 8,000 parts per trillion.

In response to Harkins, Smith pointed to particular study that the CDC has used to learn about the health impacts on humans.

“Much of what we’ve learned about the health effects comes from what is called the C8 study in the Ohio Valley area. That was a community that had a public water supply contaminated from a DuPont teflon manufacturing facility, and they had levels of 2,000 to 5,000 parts per trillion,” Smith said. “And the number you mentioned is in that range, although it may be at the higher end. What I can’t speak to is the duration. I think their’s was for some period of time. Right now what we have is one sampling point for here, so I just can’t give you a scientific response to how long.”

Harkins also asked why Fairfield has not declared an emergency due to the situation.

“I think our levels are pretty darn critical,” Harkins said. “Drinking water is the purest way of human contamination so understanding that our wells are contaminated at the levels that we know they are, why are we not being made a priority?”

To which Burns noted that the state has been putting “a great deal of resources” into the investigation.

“I don’t quite understand the ‘why you’re not being made a priority’ part of the comment,” Burns said. “This is a serious concern; we’re expending the resources to understand what’s going on. We’re still in the investigating stage of understanding the extent of this situation in Fairfield. We do not know yet where the limits are, so we are doing both an investigation while we’re looking at and starting to discuss what the long-term remediation will be at this site. …”

Council Chairman John Picchiotti then announced that the presentations were finished so the council could move on with the rest of the meeting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: