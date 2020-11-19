IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:39 a.m., Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:43 a.m., Adam James Smith, 38, of Greene, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:40 a.m., Steven Edwards, 47, of Mercer, was arrested on nine warrants charging possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.
At 11:12 a.m., Brian Leroy Cowan, 31, of Palmyra, was arrested on three warrants including violation of bail.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Colby receives multimillion-dollar gifts for new ice hockey arena
-
Varsity Maine
Remember When: The Mt. Blue football team broke through in 2012 for 1st Gold Ball in 32 years
-
Business
Stocks rise amid investors’ tug of war between hope, fear
-
Local & State
Children’s Discovery Museum buys Waterville church building
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Nov. 19 police log