IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:39 a.m., Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:43 a.m., Adam James Smith, 38, of Greene, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:40 a.m., Steven Edwards, 47, of Mercer, was arrested on nine warrants charging possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.

At 11:12 a.m., Brian Leroy Cowan, 31, of Palmyra, was arrested on three warrants including violation of bail.

