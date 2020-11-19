To celebrate Thanksgiving, the Skowhegan Community Center will offer free Grab & Go Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
Meals can be picked up at the center at 39 Poulin Drive in Skowhegan or can be delivered within a 5-mile radius.
To place a Grab and Go order, contact the center at 207-474-6901 or [email protected]. Orders will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 24.
To make this happen, many area businesses and individuals provided support.
