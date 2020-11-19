SOCCER

Female soccer players should soon get their maternity rights protected under new employment rules announced Thursday by FIFA.

The governing body of soccer is preparing to mandate clubs to allow at least 14 weeks of maternity leave paid at a minimum two-thirds of a player’s full salary. National soccer bodies can insist on more generous terms.

“Her club will be under an obligation to reintegrate her into football activity and provide adequate ongoing medical support,” FIFA said.

Any club that ended a player’s contract for becoming pregnant faces having to pay compensation and a fine, and being banned from the transfer market for one year.

“The idea is to protect female players before, during and after childbirth,” FIFA chief legal officer Emilio Garcia said on a conference call.

The move is seen as a key step in professionalizing women’s soccer – and respecting players’ family lives – after a successful 2019 World Cup and more investment by elite clubs in having a women’s team.

United States forward Alex Morgan, a World Cup winner last year, signed with Tottenham in September, four months after giving birth to her first child. She played her first game this month.

At least eight weeks of the 14-week minimum maternity leave must be after the player gives birth. FIFA also plans to help clubs by letting them register a player outside of a transfer window as a temporary replacement during a maternity leave.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Detroit Tigers on Thursday requested unconditional release waivers on utilityman Brandon Dixon so he can pursue an opportunity in Japan.

Dixon led the Tigers with 15 home runs in 2019, but the 28-year-old had only 13 at-bats in the majors during this year’s shortened season. Those came near the end after he was called up from the alternate training site.

Dixon played for Cincinnati in 2018 before the Tigers claimed him off waivers. He has hit .228 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI in 196 big league games.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: South Africans Wilco Nienaber and Shaun Norris both shot an 8-under 63 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Joburg Open in Johannesburg, which made its return to the European Tour schedule for the first time since 2017.

The duo was one shot clear of American Johannes Veerman and Aaron Cockerill of Canada, who both made late-afternoon runs at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg. Veerman birdied his last hole and Cockerill made two birdies on his last three. Rhys Enoch, Adilson da Silva, Richard McEvoy, Benjamin Follett-Smith and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño all carded 65s and were another shot back.

HOCKEY

GERMAN PRO LEAGUE: The German hockey league will resume play next month for the first time since March.

The 2020-21 season will begin on Dec. 17 with the 14 clubs split into a pair of seven-team regional groups and playing fewer games than normal. The playoffs will be best-of-three games rather than best-of-seven.

The start of the new season was delayed twice as clubs faced an uncertain financial future while playing in empty arenas. The league says clubs have received assurances of financial help from German politicians.

The league suspended play last season on March 10 and no champion was named.

TRACK AND FIELD

JUMPER SUSPENDED: American triple jumper Omar Craddock was suspended Thursday in another case related to missing doping tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the Pan American Games champion has been charged for whereabouts violations and is under provisional suspension awaiting a hearing.

Craddock was a two-time NCAA champion at Florida and won gold at the PanAm Games last year in Lima, Peru. His best result at the world championships came in 2015 when he finished fourth.

Athletes can be banned for two years if they are unavailable for testing, or fail to update details where they can be found by sample collection officials, three times within 12 months.

World champion sprinter Christian Coleman was given a two-year whereabouts ban last month after escaping an earlier suspension on a technicality, and former 1,500-meter world champion Elijah Manangoi was banned for two years last week.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: The lights went out unexpectedly at the O2 Arena in London, causing the start of the match between Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals to be delayed Thursday.

The already-qualified Thiem was short of energy, too, when play eventually began.

The U.S. Open champion lost to Rublev 6-2, 7-5 in a contest that had little real consequence for either player, with Thiem assured of being the winner of the group after previous victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal and his Russian opponent unable to qualify for the semifinals after back-to-back losses.

“It was difficult to keep that amazing intensity like I had in the first two matches,” Thiem said. “I wanted to win the match, 100%, but the first two matches were pretty tough, pretty long. So with the fact I was already qualified, in the back on my mind it was difficult to keep the intensity alive.”

Thiem said the loss to Rublev was “not painful at all.”

“I’m focused on Saturday now,” he said.

Tsitsipas and Nadal will meet later Thursday to decide who advances along with Thiem.

