IN HALLOWELL, Friday at midnight, Markus Colby Bilodeau, 21, of Monmouth, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after habitual offender revocation.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:21 a.m., Kenneth T. Brown, 44, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant charging unauthorized taking or transfer.
