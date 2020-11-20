Maine employers added 1,600 net jobs in October, the slowest rate of job growth since the economy came back to life this spring.

The state has recovered about 56,400 jobs since unemployment surged during mandated business closures and a stay-at-home order in April. But the total number of jobs in the state in October was still 48,100 lower than in February, according to Maine Department of Labor estimates.

Private employers added 3,900 jobs over the course of the month, primarily in leisure, hospitality, retail trade and other sectors. Those gains were offset by a loss of 2,300 public sector jobs, mainly from the end of temporary employment for the U.S. Census Bureau, according to state labor surveys. The net increase of 1,600 jobs was down considerably from September’s net increase of 4,700 jobs.

Maine’s unemployment rate dipped down to 5.4 percent in October, less than a percentage point decline from September’s rate of 6.1 percent. Prior to the pandemic, Maine had experienced a prolonged period in which the unemployment rate was below 4 percent.

Since the pandemic began, an unusually high number of workers who have not been included in the labor force and do not count as unemployed in government surveys have obscured the full impact of joblessness in Maine.

“Unemployment estimates for October understate the level of job displacement that has occurred because health concerns, childcare challenges, and other factors prevented many jobless people from being available to work or from engaging in work search,” the department said in a news release.

If labor force participation was as high last month as it was in February, the state’s unemployment rate would be around 9.3 percent, according to state labor economists.

