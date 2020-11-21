Ted Helberg, retired business executive and former English instructor, will deliver a presentation sharing the importance of good writing in business communications. This is a facilitated discussion on using effective and accurate word choice, grammar and organization in business writing will take place from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Best Western Plus, 375 Main St., in Waterville.

This informative presentation will be the focus at Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s December Business Breakfast.

Helberg will interject a little humor, discuss common errors, and offer methods to correct them.

He is a recently retired business executive. He worked in Human Resources for almost forty years in several industries. He also served as an adjunct instructor of English at several colleges.

During graduate school, Helberg was a teaching assistant in English, tutor for law students, and helped create a national grammar hotline.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics.

The cost of the Business Breakfast is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for non-members. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 207-873-3315.

