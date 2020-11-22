ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:34 p.m., Charles M. Doyon, 46, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of parole following a traffic stop at Washington Street and Northern Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., Shawn D. Casey, 57, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., James Hawkins, 41, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, three counts of terrorizing and threatening display of firearms.

9:06 p.m., Brandon Knox, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:23 a.m., Stephen Alan Gilley, 59, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place.

