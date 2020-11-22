ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:34 p.m., Charles M. Doyon, 46, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of parole following a traffic stop at Washington Street and Northern Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., Shawn D. Casey, 57, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., James Hawkins, 41, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, three counts of terrorizing and threatening display of firearms.
9:06 p.m., Brandon Knox, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:23 a.m., Stephen Alan Gilley, 59, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Nov. 22 police log
-
Times Record
BIW reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, making 10 cases last week
-
Schools and Education
Oak Grove School Foundation in Vassalboro looks to survive with innovative idea
-
Local & State
Lobster biz hopes for stability after tumultuous Trump era
-
Local & State
Has meter run out on Augusta Parking District?