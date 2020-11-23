Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:24 a.m., Milton E. Libby, 26 of West Gardiner, arrested on a warrant.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 11:30 p.m., Matthew Phillip Walton, 49, of Heddington, arrested on warrants.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 4:23 p.m., Douglas G. Cates, 45, of China, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime
IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 8:29 p.m., William Everret Morgan IV, 50, of Mount Vernon, arrested on a warrant and charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false motor vehicle plates.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:09 p.m., Joshua W Bonenfant, 41, a transient, arrested on charges of unauthorized taking or transfer, operating without a license, a probation hold and violations of conditions of release.
At 6:54 p.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 28, of St. Albans, arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:16 p.m., Pamela Ramirez, 56, of Condominio La Coronas, Puerto Rico, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
States impose new rules, plead with public to stop explosive spread
-
Nation & World
Michigan board certifies Biden win, dealing Trump another blow
-
Nation & World
New York state sues former Maine Catholic bishop, Buffalo diocese over priest misconduct, abuse
-
Election 2020
Maine certifies Biden’s victory in the state’s election
-
Varsity Maine
Golf wrap-up: Championships gave abbreviated season a fitting ending