Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:24 a.m., Milton E. Libby, 26 of West Gardiner, arrested on a warrant.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 11:30 p.m., Matthew Phillip Walton, 49, of Heddington, arrested on warrants.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 4:23 p.m., Douglas G. Cates, 45, of China, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 8:29 p.m., William Everret Morgan IV, 50, of Mount Vernon, arrested on a warrant and charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false motor vehicle plates.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:09 p.m., Joshua W Bonenfant, 41, a transient, arrested on charges of unauthorized taking or transfer, operating without a license, a probation hold and violations of conditions of release.

At 6:54 p.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 28, of St. Albans, arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:16 p.m., Pamela Ramirez, 56, of Condominio La Coronas, Puerto Rico, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

