Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:07 a.m., Bryson Doucette, 20, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 7:15 p.m., James Leroy Truman, 39, of Belgrade, arrested on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of heroin.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 4:10 a.m., Logan James Gardner, 26, of Readfield, arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespass, burglary, aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

At 3:55 p.m., Keith Allan Bartlett, 49, of Rangeley, arrested on charge of violating conditions of release.

At 8:53 p.m., Blaine Ryan Berube, 28, of Auburn, arrested on charge of criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:35 p.m., Joanne Salisbury, 47, of Palmyra, arrested on charge of domestic violence assault.

