The Hallowell Food Bank has announced a $5,000 donation from Central Maine Power. The donation is the largest monetary donation ever made to the food bank.

“This donation comes at a critical time for us,” said Mayor Mark Walker who is also on the Food Bank’s board of directors, according to a news release from the food bank. “The pandemic has impacted many small communities across the state and Hallowell is no exception. This extremely generous donation will help the families who we serve at a time when they need us the most.”

“We’re just so thrilled and honored to have CMP recognize us,” said Hallowell Food Bank Director Jeanne Langsdorf, according to the release. “We’ve talked about what we’re going to do with the donation and the first thing we’d like to do is to get a walk-in freezer so we can better serve our clients.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Hallowell Food Bank served between 12 and 20 households each week. That number has risen to more than 50 during the past few months. In 2019, more than 100 individuals were served, 20 of whom were children.

“Through the recommendations and suggestions from our employees we were able to focus in on small town banks right in our own backyard,” said CMP Public Affairs manager Amy Marston, according to the release. “Hallowell Food Bank is one of those and we’re really proud to partner with them.”

The food bank is operated by more than 30 volunteers and is open to Hallowell residents every Friday between 1 and 2 p.m. It has been in the lower level of the Hallowell Fire Station on Second Street for more than 20 years.

Anyone who would benefit from the services provided by the food bank is urged to visit.

