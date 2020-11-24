The rare solo performance was recorded with no audience at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap, in Vienna, Virginia. The archived video will be available for ticket holders to watch through midnight Sunday, Nov 29.

The performance will be later released as a live album, with album pre-orders and special event merchandise available to purchase with tickets to the stream.

Carpenter shares, “Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap. I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven’t done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert-which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release-will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter,” according to a news release from Strand Theatre.