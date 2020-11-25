A 49-year-old Fairfield woman suffered minor injuries after a single car rollover crash in Solon early Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Kate Titherington was driving a 2009 white Chevrolet pickup truck south on Route 201, just before South Solon Road, when she lost control of the vehicle on a slippery road, crossing the road and rolling over.

“We’re starting to experience a lot of (crashes) right now,” Somerset County Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell said in a phone interview Wednesday, as a coating of snow fell across the region. “Roads are treacherous right now because they are slippery, and generally, this time of the year, the first snow of the year, generally we have a significant increase in accidents when people get used to the fact that you’ve got to slow down when you’re driving on slippery roads.”

Titherington was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle was destroyed, Mitchell said. The woman was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by the Redington-Fairview EMS system.

Mitchell said first responders attributed the crash to driving too fast for the slippery road conditions.

Investigating officer Deputy Brian Crater, supervisor Cpl. Joseph Jackson and Solon Fire Department responded as well.

