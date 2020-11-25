The Skowhegan Animal Shelter recently reached out to the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge for assistance in replacing its worn out snowblower. Because the virus curtailed the shelter’s regular fundraising projects throughout the summer months, they were unable to fund a replacement.
Gregory Dore, the lodge Community Project & Activities Committee chairman and the lodge Trustees approved a $500 donation towards it. Rodney Rolfe, a lodge member and father of Renee Bristow, owner of R&B’s Home Source Store in Madison, spoke with her about the shelter’s need of a snowblower and that half of the cost was granted by the Elks Lodge. Bristow decided to donate the other half, and the snowblower was delivered to the shelter on Nov. 13.
