From left are Dayna Raven of the Skowhegan Animal Shelter, Renee Bristow of R&B’s and Rodney Rolfe. Contributed photo

The Skowhegan Animal Shelter recently reached out to the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge for assistance in replacing its worn out snowblower. Because the virus curtailed the shelter’s regular fundraising projects throughout the summer months, they were unable to fund a replacement.

Gregory Dore, the lodge Community Project & Activities Committee chairman and the lodge Trustees approved a $500 donation towards it. Rodney Rolfe, a lodge member and father of Renee Bristow, owner of R&B’s Home Source Store in Madison, spoke with her about the shelter’s need of a snowblower and that half of the cost was granted by the Elks Lodge. Bristow decided to donate the other half, and the snowblower was delivered to the shelter on Nov. 13.

filed under:
madison maine, skowhegan maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles