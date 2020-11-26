IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:07 p.m., Casey Asselin, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday at 10:18 p.m., Ashley V. Chrismann, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of a disturbance on Bennett Street.

Thursday at 2:14 a.m., Justin Goucher, 30, of Fayette, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powders greater than .2 grams and sale and use of drug paraphernalia. During the same incident, Katelynn Marie McLaughlin, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (fentanyl powder) and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:20 p.m., Scott Brinckerhoff, 57, of Rockland, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., Thaniel C. Smith, 43, of Norridgewock was arrested on unspecified charges.

Wednesday at 8:29 a.m., Travis Thomas Whittlesey, 37, of Bucksport, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5:27 a.m., Richard James Self, 35, of Gainesville, Georgia, was arrested on unspecified charges.

8:54 p.m., Tiffany Danielle Weems, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., Brooke Pratt, 23, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of tampering with a victim.

Wednesday at 7:34 p.m., Melissa Zahares, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: