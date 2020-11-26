The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer training in small-scale farming for market sales to military veterans and family members and farmers with disabilities starting in January.
“Boots-2-Bushels: Boot Camp for Market Gardeners and Farmers,” features semimonthly online classes that will be held weekly through May 24 via Zoom, hands-on fieldwork from May–September at the Kennebec Valley Community College Harold Alfond Campus, 677 Skowhegan Road, Hinckley. The first online class will be held from noon–4 p.m. Jan. 11.
The $50 per person fee includes textbooks and supplies. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Anne Devin at 207-991-2651 or [email protected].
