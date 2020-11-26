The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer training in small-scale farming for market sales to military veterans and family members and farmers with disabilities starting in January.

“Boots-2-Bushels: Boot Camp for Market Gardeners and Farmers,” features semimonthly online classes that will be held weekly through May 24 via Zoom, hands-on fieldwork from May–September at the Kennebec Valley Community College Harold Alfond Campus, 677 Skowhegan Road, Hinckley. The first online class will be held from noon–4 p.m. Jan. 11.

Training topics will include soil health and crop planning, seedling, vegetable and small fruit production; harvest and storage, safe food handling, marketing and farm business planning, integrated pest management, and tool and equipment maintenance and safety. Experts from UMaine Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will serve as instructors.



The $50 per person fee includes textbooks and supplies. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Anne Devin at 207-991-2651 or [email protected].

