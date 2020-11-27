CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ian Book kept No. 2 Notre Dame’s offense moving while the Fighting Irish defense locked down Sam Howell and No. 25 North Carolina’s potent offense for the final three quarters in a 31-17 victory on Friday.

Book threw for 279 yards and a score and ran for 48 yards for the Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC, No. 2 CFP), using his mobility and elusiveness to keep plays alive on a night when both offenses frequently faced long fields.

Receiver Ben Skowronek got Notre Dame its first lead with his 13-yard run around the right side midway through the third quarter. Kyren Williams ran for 124 yards – including a 47-yarder with about 51/2 minutes left as the Irish burned clock and sealed the game

Williams closed that drive with his second rushing TD, a clinching 1-yarder with 1:20 left that kept the Fighting Irish alone atop the ACC standings ahead of No. 4 Clemson and No. 10 Miami.

More impressively, though, was a defensive effort that forced Howell and the high-scoring Tar Heels to work for every gain after the opening quarter.

UNC (6-3, 6-3) sprinted to touchdowns on its first two drives, but Notre Dame surrendered only one field goal from there. The Tar Heels came in averaging 43 points and 563 yards, yet they were unable to buy time for Howell to push downfield for big gains nor open running lanes for a pair of backs averaging better than 100 yards rushing each in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

OHIO STATE: Coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Saturday’s game at Illinois, according to multiple sources.

Ohio State still plans to play Saturday and will fly out Saturday morning if the number of positive tests within the program does not grow.

Associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim coach in Day’s place.

Reports first surfaced Wednesday night that the Buckeyes were dealing with an unknown number of positive coronavirus tests within the program. Ohio State had previously declined comment on those reports. A source told cleveland.com Thursday that the tests and contact tracing affected players, coaches and support staff.

In its news release, Ohio State confirmed “an increased number of positive tests this week.” It said the program had reported “nearly 0 % positivity” since Aug. 11.

It also said the increased tests have not pushed past the Big Ten’s threshold mandating cancellation.

“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” OSU athletic director Gene Smith said in the news release.

Day’s positive tests means the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the country will be playing without their coaches Saturday. Earlier this week, Alabama Coach Nick Saban tested positive and displayed mild symptoms. Saban will miss the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl against Auburn.

VANDERBILT: Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform Saturday for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri.

“Let’s make history,” senior Sarah Fuller wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.

No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 football team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

A senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994. Fuller played every minute of the tournament and said it’s an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out.

She’ll be wearing “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left Coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That’s why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.

(15) IOWA STATE 23, (20) TEXAS 20: Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1 Big 12) held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas (5-3, 4-3) to remain in first place in the Big 12.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired. The Cyclones have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner for the other 39 yards.

LIBERTY 45, UMASS 0: Malik Willis passed for three touchdowns in the first half and Liberty blanked winless UMass 45-0 on Friday in Lynchburg, Virginia, rebounding from a stinging one-point loss in its previous game.

Liberty (9-1), which outgained the Minutemen 629-227, scored touchdowns on four straight drives and added a field goal in the waning seconds of the first half to build a 31-0 halftime lead, adding another field goal and two more TDs on five second-half possessions.

The Minutemen (0-4) end a truncated season. The school had originally opted not to play during the coronavirus pandemic but changed course in September, managing to schedule four games. UMass was outscored 161-16.

