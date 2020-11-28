IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:04 p.m., Christopher Cote, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.
7:01 p.m., Desiree M. Keyser, 20, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and failing to register.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:04 p.m., Michael R. Nigro, 23, of Collette Street, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: William Russell Judkins Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Carol Ann Boles
-
Schools and Education
‘Steep learning curve’: Educators are finding rewards amid the challenges of pandemic teaching
-
Schools and Education
‘Steep learning curve’: Educators are finding rewards amid the challenges of pandemic teaching
-
Local & State
Piscataquis County man accused of killing dad’s cat with a frying pan