IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:04 p.m., Christopher Cote, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.

7:01 p.m., Desiree M. Keyser, 20, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and failing to register.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:04 p.m., Michael R. Nigro, 23, of Collette Street, was arrested on a probation revocation.

