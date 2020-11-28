Police have arrested a Piscataquis County man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving – a day after he was released on bail for a separate incident.

Ryan T. Carleton, 43, faces new charges including animal cruelty and violating the conditions of his previous release, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The man’s father called police in Piscataquis County on Thursday to report that he had found his cat’s body after he let his son stay with him the night before. Carleton had been released on bail Wednesday following an arrest on charges that he stole his mother’s car.

An address and phone number could not be located for Carleton, a former Guilford resident. It was not immediately clear whether he was represented by an attorney. He was being held pending a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.