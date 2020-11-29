IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., John D. Owens, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., Michael Robert Crommett, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

