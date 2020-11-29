IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., John D. Owens, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., Michael Robert Crommett, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
School outing clubs face obstacles during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Nation & World
Trump says it’ll be hard for election lawsuits to reach top court
-
Times Record
COVID-19 cases mount at Bath shipyard
-
New England Patriots
Patriots upset Cardinals on Nick Folk’s last-second field goal
-
Arts & Entertainment
U.K.: ‘The Crown’ should come with disclaimer