SOCCER

Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals in Orlando, Florida.

Eighth-seeded New England will play at Columbus next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final. The Crew advanced Sunday night with a 2-0 overtime victory over visiting Nashville.

Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick. Twelve minutes later, Bou ran to Carles Gil’s through ball and sent it between goalkeeper Brian Rowe’s legs for a 3-1 lead.

The teams combined for three goals in the opening 33 minutes. Gil opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after Uri Rosell was taken down at the edge of the box. Bou gave New England a 2-0 lead in the 26th off a rebound off the post, and Orlando City scored in the 33rd when Júnior Urso’s capitalized on a loose ball in front of the goal.

Orlando City’s Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea to return to the top spot with an ultra-defensive display from Jose Mourinho’s side frustrating the Premier League’s joint top scorers.

At a stadium where it has won only once in 30 years, Tottenham had just a single shot on target but halted Chelsea’s six-match winning run in all competitions.

• Wolverhampton beat Arsenal in an away match for the first time in more than four decades, winning 2-1 in the Premier League in a game overshadowed by a serious head injury to Wolves forward Raul Jimenez.

The 29-year-old Jimenez was taken away on a stretcher in the fifth minute and then to a hospital. after a collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz while both challenged for a corner from Willian.

U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM: The U.S. will play El Salvador in an exhibition on Dec. 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just the fourth match this year for the American men.

The game announced Sunday is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. The roster is expected to be announced Tuesday and include players primarily from Major League Soccer.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix where Romain Grosjean somehow escaped with only minor burns after his car exploded into a fireball.

The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track at high speed on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was conscious and stable and then taken by helicopter to a military hospital.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Christiaan Bezuidenhout came from three shots behind overnight to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa as Adrian Meronk faltered in his quest to become the first Polish player to win a European Tour event.

Bezuidenhout finished with a 69 to win on 14 under par overall, four shots clear of overnight leader Meronk (76) and another three players tied for second at Leopard Creek Country Club.

