IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:48 p.m., Dwayne Boothby, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

Monday at 9:02 a.m., Calvin Dean Crowell, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.

