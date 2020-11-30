Downtown Holiday Ride

6-8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Biddeford and Saco. heartofbiddeford.org

The cities of Biddeford and Saco are collaborating to present a magical holiday experience that you’ll enjoy from your own car. The Downtown Holiday Ride route starts where Main Street meets Elm in Biddeford, and the first thing you’ll do is hit Santa’s drive-through in the city hall parking lot, where each car will receive a special gift bag. While you’re there, elves will be collecting cash, winter clothing and non-perishable food items for community members in need. From city hall, you’ll make your way down Main Street and into Saco. Along the way, you and your riders will be dazzled by incredible light and window displays. Upon arrival at a stop near the Saco Post Office, you’ll receive another treat. For added holiday cheer, tune into 94.9 WHOM, which is playing Christmas music 24/7.

‘Almost, Maine’

Streaming at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 13. Via Waterville Opera House, $17 to $20 per viewer. operahouse.org

The Waterville Opera House presents a filmed theatrical production of John Cariani’s beloved play “Almost, Maine.” The play presents a series of delightful vignettes set in Aroostook County. The opera house’s version features 18 local performers who followed COVID-19 safety protocols on their stage. Whether you’re from here or away, you’ll likely adore this charming homage to northern Maine and its residents. For $20 single viewer tickets, call the box office at (207) 873-7000.

‘Born To Be’

Streaming through Dec. 31. Via Strand Theatre. free. rocklandstrand.com.

Rockland’s Strand Theatre continues to stream a bounty of films, including director Tania Cypriano’s acclaimed documentary “Born To Be.” The film takes you behind the scenes at New York City’s Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery where you’ll meet the incredible Dr. Jess Ting. The center offers all transgender and gender non-conforming people access to quality transition-related health and surgical care, and you’ll see the enormous impact Dr. Ting makes on the lives of several of his brave patients on their quests toward authenticity, while also experiencing his own transformation.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Dec. 23. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Buckle up for an 80-minute version of the Dickens classic tale “A Christmas Carol” starring Michael J. Tobin, who is playing 30 different roles. Tobin penned his one-man adaptation several years ago, and you’ll see his portrayal of everyone from Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit, Fezziwig and Ebeneezer Scrooge. A trio of very famous ghosts will come to life with the use of special effects. Following COVID-19 requirements, each show can host 25 audience members, and groups will be appropriately spaced. If you’d rather see the show from home, a professionally filmed version of it will be available to stream starting on Dec. 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: