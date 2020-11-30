WINSLOW — Winslow Congregational Church, 12 Lithgow St., will offer more than 400 ready-to-be-baked turkey pies for curbside/drive-thru pick-up from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The cost is just $10 per pie, with all proceeds going to empower the Christian/humanitarian work of the church, and for building improvements and repairs.

Freshly prepared for baking and featuring a blend of turkey, peas, celery, carrots, onions, broth, and a pinch of sage, each turkey pie will be perfect for supper or for freezing for later winter comfort-food enjoyment.

Also available will be fun-filled Holiday Pasta Packages for $5 each. Among the numerous offerings will be reindeer-shaped pasta, snowflake-shaped, snowman-shaped, and toy-shaped pasta. And for dessert-lovers with a holiday-season sweet tooth, homemade fruit pies made by members of Benton Falls Congregational Church will also be available for $10 each.

Because of the pandemic, health experts advise that you wear a mask when going through a drive-thru.

For more information, call Winslow Congregational Church at 207-872-2544.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: