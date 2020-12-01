IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:34 p.m., Heidi R. Allen, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and assault.

Monday at 10:12 p.m., Zachary Magee, 29, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of violation of protection order and terrorizing.

IN CHINA, Friday at 4:28 p.m., Benjamin Scott Ten Broeck, 42, of Windsor, was arrested by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and charged with operating under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:44 a.m., Corey Alexander Moore, 23, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing.

8:32 p.m., Alexander N. Tirrell, 35, of Weld, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and falsifying physical evidence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:02 a.m., Calvin Dean Crowell, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 2:12 p.m., Jeffrey Hank Lucas, 44, of Augusta, was arrested by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on charges of failing to stop for an officer, attaching false motor vehicle plates, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and driving to endanger.

9:54 p.m., Jayson James Edward Carver, 48, of Vassalboro, was arrested by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violating a condition of release, and Michael E. Palmer, 52, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of violating a condition of release.

