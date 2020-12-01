WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts city is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a series of unprovoked attacks on male pedestrians walking alone, officials said Tuesday.
At least 10 men — including a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier — have been targeted since Nov. 10, Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson said at a news conference. Some have required hospitalization, Mayor Jeannette McCarthy said.
In every case, it appears that the assailant, whose face is covered, sneaks up on victims from behind after dark, the chief said. Police think the attacker uses some sort of weapon to strike the victims.
Police on Saturday released surveillance images of a possible suspect.
“The motive is somewhat in question but it appears to be a thrill of the assault, or someone who’s very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt by this,” MacPherson said. “There’s never been a robbery — it’s always been just an assault and the assailant takes off.”
McCarthy urged residents not to walk alone and stick to well-lit areas.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Waterville council gives initial OK to TIF District, awards contract for 2-way traffic project
-
Nation & World
Massachusetts city offers reward in case of odd random ambushes on pedestrians
-
Local & State
Mexico pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in nighttime rainstorm
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Seattle’s defense coming around just in time for stretch run
-
Nation & World
Chinese spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.