IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., Jason A. Ladd, 36, transient, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on Page Street.

1:52 a.m., Justin Gray, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or alcohol) and violating condition of release after a report of a disabled motor vehicle on Marketplace Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:15 a.m., Shawna Marie Watts, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on six warrants, five charging theft and one criminal mischief.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: