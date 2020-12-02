DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions will feature Carol Gardner at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Not all of Maine’s earliest European settlers came voluntarily. Gardner will deliver the virtual chat “Involuntary Americans: Scottish Prisoners in Early Colonial Maine,” discussing the more than 400 prisoners of war who were brought to Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts against their wills in 1650-51. Gardner is the author of a narrative history, “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World.”

Gardner has more than 30 years experience as a writer, journalist and communicator. She earned a Ph.D. in English from Johns Hopkins University, taught at Johns Hopkins, Wake Forest, and Florida State Universities, and has published both fiction and nonfiction pieces in a wide variety of books and periodicals, including the World of Baseball series, BluePlanet Quarterly, Northwest Review, Baltimore Review, Potomac Review, The Women’s Review of Books, Portland Press Herald, and The Washington Post. She is a past winner of a Maryland Individual Artists Award. She lives in Alna.

To attend, visit skidompha.org.

For more information, call the library at 207-563-5513.

