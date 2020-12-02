LIVERMORE FALLS — A local woman is accused of smashing the windshield on her boyfriend’s vehicle, resisting arrest and spitting in a police officer’s face twice Tuesday night.

Officer Troy Reed arrested Letitia Hall, 30, on charges of domestic criminal mischief and one count each of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and assault on an officer, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Wednesday. When the case went before the District Attorney’s Office for review, a second charge of domestic criminal mischief was added.

According to the chief, Reed responded to a residence on West Loop Road at about 8:24 p.m. and found a woman with a pipe in her hand and her boyfriend, both outside.

The woman said she’d been hit by a door and when Reed tried to check her she became combative and appeared to be intoxicated. The boyfriend said she wanted him out of the mobile home and began throwing his belongings outside, including two firearms, one of them loaded. When he started putting his belongings in a vehicle, she got angry and smashed the windshield with a pipe. Reed noticed a stock on a rifle was broken and lying on the ground.

Steward said Hall demanded Reed get someone to take care of her kids, but while he was talking to Jay officer David Morin, who assisted him, Reed noticed Hall putting her children into a vehicle and screaming and yelling obscenities. He gave her a disorderly conduct warning because the residence was within 150 feet of others. She also yelled and cussed when Reed talked to her boyfriend.

After the two officers struggled to get her in handcuffs and put her in a cruiser, she spit twice in Reed’s face when he tried to buckle her seatbelt, Steward said.

Hall was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and was held on $1,000 bail.

Convictions on each of the domestic violence criminal charges, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. A conviction for disorderly conduct carries a jail term up to six months and a fine of up to $1,000.

