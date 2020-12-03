Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:57 p.m., Brianna M. Harger, 39, of Readfield, arrested on a warrant and a fugitive from justice charge.
Thursday at 12:45 a.m., Bonny Sue Gilmore, 36, of Augusta, arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violation of condition of release
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., Kelsi M Heikkinen, 33, of Temple, arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:15 a.m., Shawna Marie Watts, 33, of Wilton, arrested on six warrants.
At 10:41 p.m., Israel Parsons, 22, of Cornville, arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.
