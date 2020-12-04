IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:35 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6:40 a.m., Kevin E. Phillips, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:42 a.m., Rodney Steven Parr, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and refusing to submit to arrest.

Friday, 12:21 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 43, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: