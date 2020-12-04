IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:35 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6:40 a.m., Kevin E. Phillips, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:42 a.m., Rodney Steven Parr, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and refusing to submit to arrest.
Friday, 12:21 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 43, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
First adult-use marijuana store to open in Waterville
-
Business
More record highs for stocks as hopes grow for economic aid
-
Maine Crime
Teen involved in Clinton fatal crash sentenced to juvenile detention center until 21
-
Local & State
Watch video: Eliot man brings scene from ‘Elf’ to life as he meets his biological father
-
Business
U.S. adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist