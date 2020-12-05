IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., Rodney Steven Parr, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on charges of operating under foreign license suspended or revoked and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

6:40 a.m., Kevin E. Phillips, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Friday at 12:21 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 43, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:11 p.m., Zaria R. Dillingham, 18, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

5 p.m., Dillion Levi Hess, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5:08 p.m., Janah M. Stanley, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5:13 p.m., Jason Charles Confer, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 1:46 a.m., Timothy Bernier, 54, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: