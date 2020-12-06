ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Alisha Yates, 37, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:20 p.m., Janusz A. Jankiewicz, 76. of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

 

