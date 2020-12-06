GOLF

Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic – his second PGA Tour victory.

Hovland, starting his second season on the PGA Tour after a stellar college career at Oklahoma State, finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 15 in the world.

Aaron Wise closed with a 63 but missed birdie putts from 12 feet on each of the last two holes.

LPGA: Angela Stanford won her home event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas.

The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title, and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277.

Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Christiaan Bezuidenhout became the first player since Justin Rose in 2017 to win European Tour events in consecutive weeks, closing with a 69 for a five-shot victory at the South African Open in Sun City.

The 26-year-old South African won the Alfred Dunhill Championship, also in South Africa, last weekend and now has three career tour titles.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Mohamed Salah scored his ninth goal in 10 Premier League games as Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win at home against Wolverhampton to keep pace with Tottenham at the top of the standings.

• Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined for two goals, with each scoring once, in Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over visiting Arsenal.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Perez stayed calm amid chaos at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, earning his first Formula One win in his 190th race.

Perez, who doesn’t have a ride for next year, finished 10.5 seconds ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon and 11.9 clear of his Racing Point teammate, Lance Stroll. He became the first Mexican to win a Formula One race since 1970.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Portland Trail Blazers closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests in a span of four days.

Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. The team did not say if the positive tests involved players, staff or some combination of the two.

