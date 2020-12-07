IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:06 p.m., Steven Arthur Pottle, 54, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of assault.

7:24 p.m., Alisha Nicole Yates, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:14 a.m., Benjamin Joseph Harvell, 32, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:06 p.m., Roger Anthony Gomes III, 41, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a warrant.

5:59 p.m., Martin Joseph-Boyle Ryder, 19, of Maynard, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:36 p.m., Jillian Jacobs, 26, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4:40 p.m., Amber Touchton, 35, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, reckless conduct, assault and domestic violence assault. During the same incident, Stephen Flewelling, 42, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:10 a.m., William Francis, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger, failing to notify of a motor vehicle crash, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

2:59 p.m., Trina Pelletier, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

8:45 p.m., Thorne Buzzard, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 12:19 p.m., Daniel Cooper Schurman, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

