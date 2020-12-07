Waterville Area Soup Kitchen will offer free meals-to-go on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Monument Square and Head of Falls on Front Street, and from 11:40 a.m. to noon at Green Street Playground on Grove Street and Moor Street Playground on Moor Street.
For more information, call 207-872-8657, email [email protected] or visit watervilleareasoupkitchen.com.
