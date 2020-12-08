More than 2,000 Maine fishermen are expected to receive federal coronavirus aid before the end of the year, the state’s top fisheries officials said Tuesday.
The state received 2,700 applications for the aid, which will total $19 million, Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said. Some 2,100 will receive direct payouts before Jan. 1, he said.
The remaining 600 applicants are still in the auditing process, Keliher said.
The aid was made available for commercial fishermen, aquaculturists, fishing charter operators and seafood dealers and processors who suffered losses due to the pandemic.
The pandemic has disrupted the seafood industry, which is one of the most important sectors of Maine’s economy. The state is America’s largest producer of lobsters.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Tone deaf? Prince William’s tour criticized amid pandemic
-
Arts & Entertainment
Clooney honored by MoMA as actor, director and humanitarian
-
Nation & World
U.S. virus deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead
-
Nation & World
Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death
-
Sports
Sports Digest: NHL prepares to start on Jan. 13
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.