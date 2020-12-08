HOCKEY

NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks between union and the league are private.

The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.

“We are certainly continuing to work through all the issues we would need to resolve to start a season,” Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly said.

The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward, though Commissioner Gary Bettman last week warned that the long-established 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue could mean players paying owners back in the future.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: NASCAR already has started adjusting the 2021 calendar.

The first three races of the season, which begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, all will be held in Florida now.

NASCAR shifted the February race scheduled for Fontana, California, to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It swapped the Fontana date to make it the second race of the season and follow the Daytona 500 at the same track.

The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally scheduled as the second event of the year was moved into Fontana’s original slot and will be run Feb. 28.

Homestead said its race weekend will have limited spectators. NASCAR said the schedule after Homestead will continue as previously announced with the fourth race of the season.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi by scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona, dealing the Spanish side its first home defeat in the Champions League in seven years.

Ronaldo converted spot kicks for Juventus’ 13th-minute opener and a third goal early in the second half after U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Messi and Ronaldo briefly embraced with one arm behind each other’s back and exchanged a few words before kickoff at a Camp Nou that remains empty because of coronavirus restrictions.

• Lazio advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after drawing 2-2 at home to 10-man Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Brugge midfielder Ruud Vormer canceled out Joaquín Correa’s early opener but Ciro Immobile won and converted a penalty to restore Lazio’s lead before visiting defender Eduard Sobol was sent off at the end of the first half.

However, Hans Vanaken headed in the equalizer 14 minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

TENNIS

AWARDS: Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.

The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 — Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic — and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4.

In other honors announced Tuesday and based on voting by international media members, Victoria Azarenka was picked as Comeback Player of the Year, Iga Swiatek was named Most Improved Player, Nadia Podoroska was the Newcomer of the Year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the Doubles Team of the Year.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Jack Scarbath, a star quarterback for Maryland in the early 1950s and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.

Scarbath died Sunday night, according to the University of Maryland, where he also played lacrosse.

• Purdue says it has canceled Tuesday’s football practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.” Athletic department officials provided no additional comment.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to renew their rivalry with No. 8 Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers won last year’s game in overtime to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 7 Houston has paused all team activities and postponed its two games this week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Sam Houston State on Wednesday night and Rice on Saturday.

• Michigan has scheduled game against Toledo to replace the one against North Carolina State that was canceled.

The Wolverines were supposed to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but that was called off because of COVID-19 concerns involving N.C. State. Now Michigan is set to host Toledo instead.

The schools are about 50 miles apart, but these programs haven’t played since 1983, when Michigan won 55-52.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Seton Hall Coach Anthony Bozzella will miss Tuesday’s season opener against St. Peter’s because of COVID-19 concerns.

The program paused nearly three weeks ago after positive tests were revealed, the team was quarantined for 14 days and has since completed the protocol process.

Bozzella remains in quarantine. There is no timetable for his return. Assistant coach Lauren DeFalco will serve as interim head coach during Bozzella’s absence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.