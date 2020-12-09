IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., Neil Lenard Marshall, 34, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

11:02 a.m., Ronald David Golden, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested on a probation violation.

9:35 p.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., Jodie Hill, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:05 p.m., Brandee Lewis, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

