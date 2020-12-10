IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:27 p.m., Justin Andrew Degreenia, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., Zachary Ryan Gilbert, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on eight warrants and charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5:17 p.m., Adam Scott Kasevich, 49, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

9:15 p.m., Rodney Steven Parr, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

9:22 p.m., Khanh Quoc Le, 52, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Thursday at 10:19 a.m., Erin J. Blood, 43, of Brewer, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., Brandee Lewis, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

