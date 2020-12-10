Maine reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but no additional deaths.

It was the third day this week that new COVID-19 cases topped 400, with a record high 427 cases on Monday.

The continued high case counts in Maine are worrying to public health officials, because the growth in cases will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, straining the state’s health care resources in the months leading up to when vaccines are likely to become widely available.

On Wednesday, hospital officials and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that staffing shortages are becoming acute as cases rise. Shah said the staffing concerns about health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are “alarming” and are the “primary bottleneck” in the health care system.

Overall, Maine is reporting 14,861 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 246 deaths. The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 330.1 on Thursday, compared to 185.9 a week ago and 162.6 a month ago.

In Wednesday’s media briefing, Shah compared COVID-19 to a train, and vaccines to a brake for the train. The vaccines will eventually stop the train, but the train doesn’t stop right away, which is why the vaccines will not bring an immediate end to the pandemic. Although the first doses could arrive in Maine in a few days, it will take many months for the vaccines to become widespread. In the meantime, people still need to wear masks, keep physical distance and avoid gatherings, Shah said.

“It’s not going to be a fairy tale ending,” he said.

This story will be updated.

