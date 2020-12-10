New claims filed for state unemployment benefits last week hit their highest volume in five months as the economic consequences of the worsening pandemic continue to hurt Maine workers.

Almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were made in the week ending Dec. 5, a nearly 60 percent increase from the week prior, the Maine Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Another 1,200 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program. Many of those claims were made by people who had exhausted extended state and federal unemployment benefits, the department said.

Overall, an estimated 3,700 people filed an initial claim or reopened a previous claim last week, it said

The number of new claims for state unemployment benefits hit the highest point since the week ending July 11, according to state records. The four-week average of new claims last week was the highest since early August.

Nationally, the number of unemployment aid claims jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week, according to AP. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.

This story will be updated.

