AUGUSTA — A tractor-trailer driver was injured after his rig struck another tractor-trailer that had slowed to nearly a stop in an accident that also involved an ambulance early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95.

The driver of the other truck and the occupants of the Delta Ambulance, including a patient, were uninjured.

The accident, reported at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile 113 and MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta.

Police, who did not provide information on the accident Tuesday, said Thursday a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer owned by Trans 99 Logistics of Ontario, Canada, was hauling peat moss and had slowed almost to a stop — mostly in the breakdown lane, but also still partially in the right driving lane.

A 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer, owned by Kris-Way Trucking of South Portland, hauling U.S. mail and also traveling southbound, crashed into the rear of the slowed truck.

A Delta ambulance that was behind the Freightliner struck debris from the load of peat moss on the highway.

Clayton Crosby, 52, of East Millinocket, the driver of the Freightliner, was trapped in his truck and was extricated from it by Augusta firefighters. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

A MaineGeneral spokesperson said Thursday Crosby was treated and has been released.

The occupants of the ambulance, including a patient onboard at the time, and Volvo truck, including the driver and a passenger, both from Nova Scotia, Canada — whose names were not released by police — were not injured.

Bill McKenna, director of community relations for Delta Ambulance, confirmed neither of Delta’s two workers, a medic and emergency medical technician, nor the patient were injured. He said a second ambulance responded to the scene to pick up and continue on with the patient.

McKenna said the ambulance sustained about $1,700 in damage from striking debris from the crash. He said the ambulance service has 17 units so that ambulance being in the shop for repairs will have no impact on Delta’s ability to respond to calls.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down for about four hours while the vehicles were removed by A.C. Towing, and workers from the Maine Department of Transportation cleaned up the roadway.

Both tractor-trailers sustained massive damage and were towed from the scene. The ambulance, which was not responding to an emergency at the time of the accident, sustained what police called “functional” damage to the front.

Maine State Police including commercial vehicle enforcement and crash reconstruction troopers, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Postal Inspector responded to the crash, as did Maine Department of Environmental Protection workers due to minor fuel leakage at the scene.

