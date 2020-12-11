AUGUSTA — The Blaine House’s holiday display of decorated trees will be dedicated to the resiliency of Maine people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme, “A Celebration of Resilience,” pays tribute to Maine people, including Maine’s frontline workers and those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic. It also pays tribute to Maine’s commercial fishing fleet, which recently lost four members of its community. Members of the public interested in viewing the display can see it by walking or driving along Capitol Street, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

“As we think about the holiday this year, let us pay tribute to those we lost and to those who strive every day to protect our health and safety on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Mills, according to the release. “This year has been challenging, and I know Maine people are tired, but we are resilient and strong and we will get through these difficult times together. From my family to yours, I wish you a holiday of hope, happiness and good health. Please stay safe this holiday season.”

A total of 14 trees donated by members farms from Maine Christmas Tree Growers Association have been decorated and displayed as part of this year’s theme. Association member farms donating trees include Echo Hill Choose And Cut in Waldoboro; Gooleys Conifers Unlimited Christmas Tree Farm in Farmington; Moose Hill Farm in Fayette; Nutkin Knoll Farm in Newburgh; Pleasant View Tree Farm in Hodgeton; Quinn’s Tree Farm in Cornville; Skillin’s Greenhouse in Falmouth; and Piper Mountain Christmas Trees in Newburgh.

“I join with Governor Mills in expressing my gratitude to the state agencies, businesses, and volunteers who made this year’s decorations possible, and I hope that Maine people receive some holiday cheer from the display during these challenging times,” said Leslie Oster, director of the Blaine House, according to the release.

The trees were decorated by individuals from local organizations and state agencies, including the Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council, the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, the Maine Pomology Society, the Maine Grain Alliance, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and the Department of Inland Fish & Wildlife, among others.

In addition to the decorated trees lining Capitol Street, the Blaine House maple tree is adorned with light sculptures created by noted Portland artist Pandora LaCasse. The public may view the display at any time from Capitol Street, following public health precautions.

The Blaine House is located at 192 State St. Free public parking is located in front of the Cross Office Building, accessible from Sewall Street, and in the multilevel parking garage on the corner of Capitol and Sewall Streets. There are several additional smaller lots, northeast of the parking garage, near the Blaine House, on Wade and Grove Streets. Visitors should observe signs and avoid restricted parking areas.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: