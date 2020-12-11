IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 2:42 p.m., Benjamin Heiss, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of attempted assault, refusing to submit to arrest and theft.

On Friday at 12:31 a.m., Shallon Libby, 37, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Livermore, was arrested on a probation hold and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Friday, 2:40 a.m., Nicholas Robert Bradley, 19, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:52 p.m., Damien T. Clinton, 25, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Friday, 7:03 a.m., Alex Williams Morales, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

7:37 a.m., Joshua Martin Smith, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

