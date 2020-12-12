IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:25 p.m., Matthew J. Marshall, 33, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Bangor Street.

8:12 p.m., Brandon A. Lyons, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported traffic complaints on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:40 a.m., Nicholas Robert Bradley, 19, of Madison, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:03 a.m., Alex William Morales, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

7:37 a.m., Joshua Martin Smith, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6:35 p.m., David A. Vanadestine, 33, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual revocation.

7:40 p.m., Erick Daniel Macias, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

In WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:22 p.m., Brandee Lewis, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: